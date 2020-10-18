Robert E. Gosney

April 14, 1950 - September 8, 2020

Robert Eugene Gosney, 70, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, September 8, at his home. He was born April 14, 1950 in Waterloo, the son of Robert R. and Irene (Dilley) Gosney, Evansdale. Bob graduated from East High School in 1968, went on to join the Air Force, then worked for John Deere (as a Security Guard, then later an IT Rep) for 20 years. He later worked at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ as a Computer Analyst for 15 years before retiring.

Bob is survived by his former wives, Barb Gosney, Mesa, AZ, and Deb Michalowski, DeKalb, IL, his sister, Sharon (Darrel) Loveless, Evansdale, daughter and granddaughter, Sara (Matthew Swallows) Gosney and Maggie Swallows, Lafayette, CO, step-daughter, Melanie (Carlos) Bialet and her son Skyler Bialet, Chandler, AZ, step-daughter, Carrie Grady, Sartell, MN, his nieces, Robbie Bisbey, Burnsville, MN and Lisa (Rodney) Frickson, Evansdale, and nephew, Bryan Johnson, Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristie Bisbey, and parents; Irene J. Gosney and Robert R. Gosney.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, at the Garden of Memories Chapel Mausoleum, 3669 Logan Ave, Waterloo, 1:00 to 3:00pm. There is a limit of 30 people in the Chapel Mausoleum, and masks are required.

Bob was a gentle soul who wrote poetry, had a profound passion for music and classic movies, and was known for his kindness and humor. He was a deeply loving father, son, brother, husband and uncle who will be greatly missed.

