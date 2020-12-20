Menu
Robert Duane Ehlers
FUNERAL HOME
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
509 4th Street
Grundy Center, IA

Robert Duane Ehlers

June 4, 1927 – December 17, 2020

Robert Duane Ehlers (Bob) passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2020 at the Grundy County Hospital.

Bob was born June 4th, 1927, in Reinbeck, Iowa to Herman and Emma (Nissen) Ehlers. He was raised and graduated from Reinbeck High School; after graduating, Bob joined the Army. On October 16, 1948, he married Elaine Nelsen of Traer, Iowa. They were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary before Elaine passed away on February 14th, 2019. They farmed East of Reinbeck until 1985, at which time Bob went to work for PCI, retiring in 2012. Bob and Elaine spent 22 wonderful years wintering in Pharr, Texas. Bob was a proud member of the Shriners Mobile Noble unit and the R.O.J.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Patti (Dale) Richardson of Reinbeck, IA., son, Jim (Deb) Ehlers of Waterloo, IA., son Bill (Kim) Ehlers of Seattle, WA., five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine, brothers John, Ray, Gene and sister, Maxine.

A private family service and burial will be held this summer.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Bob's name to his family which will be directed to Shriners Hospital or Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing loved him so sweet!
Sandy Wilson
December 22, 2020
Am sorry to read about Bob´s passing. I am sure your parents often had guests (LaRae, Lynne and John...passed away February 19, 2003....walking over to their home when they would visit their Aunt Gert and Uncle Roger across the road from you!
Sonja Wilhau
December 21, 2020
