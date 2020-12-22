Robert G. Frohn

August 2, 1931-December 20, 2020

CEDAR FALLS - Robert G. Frohn 89, of Cedar Falls passed peacefully Sunday, December 20th at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born August 2, 1931 in Vinton, son of George and Esther (Criswell) Frohn. Robert graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1949 and later attended 1 year of school at Iowa State Teachers College. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in 1951 obtaining the rank Sergeant, and honorably discharged in 1962.

On October 25th, 1965 in Nashua, Robert married Phillis Wiesender, they later divorced. He then married Marion Friel in Walker, Minnesota on August 7, 1987. Robert was employed with John Deere for 25 years, working as a machinist, retiring in August of 1991. He was a lifetime member at the AMVETS Post 49, in Cedar Falls. He served as the Post Commander from 2001-2002 and was a member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls and the Knights of Columbus, Council 4516.

Survived by his wife, Marion of Cedar Falls; three children: Robert (Lisa) Frohn Jr. of Cresco, Diana (Anne Lewis) Frohn of St. Cloud, FL, and Linda Basquez of Ft. Mohave, AZ; three stepchildren: John Friel of Waterloo, Don Friel of Cedar Falls, and Ann (Darrell) Fremont of Des

Moines; a sister-in-law: Elise Frohn; eight grandchildren: Dawn, Ryan, Emilyn, Hallie,

Matthew, Keira, Kyle, and Aaron; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Richard and Glenn Frohn, a sister, Norma.

Private family services will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Full Military Rites provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.