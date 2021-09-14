Robert "Bob" Irwin Hamer

February 23, 1928-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert "Bob" Irwin Hamer, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 12, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Robert was born February 23, 1928, in Des Moines. During the Great Depression, Robert and his two siblings were placed in the Iowa Soldiers' Orphans' Home in Davenport.

When he was 12, he went to live with foster parents, Carl and Agnes Luze, on their family farm in Dysart. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1948. He married LaVonne "Bonnie" Mennenga on May 18, 1953 in Iowa City.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was employed with Rath Packing Company for 36 years, retiring in 1984.

Robert enjoyed camping, metal detecting and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cedar Falls; his children, Gary (Becky) Hamer of Robins, IA. and Teresa (Jim) Balmer of Andalusia, IL.; his grandchildren, Marie (Josh) McNary, Lisa (Phillip) Hamm both of Cedar Rapids, Trisha (Aaron) Yakes of Chatham, IL; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his foster parents; his sisters, Dorothy Sweeney, Shirley Coffman, and foster siblings, Dwayne Luze and Mary Jane Boorom.

Services: 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Public visitation one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a donation to be made on his behalf at a later date.

