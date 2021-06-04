Robert James Henderson

October 22, 1955-May 21, 2021

WATERLOO – Robert James Henderson, 65, of Waterloo, Iowa died on May 21st at his Waterloo home.

He was born October 22, 1955 in Waterloo, the son of Paul Watson and Sallie Lou (Williamson) Henderson.

Robert graduated from Waterloo Schools and worked for the Department of Correctional Services for 34 years, retiring in June 2016. He was a faithful member of the NAACP, Black Hawk Chapter and also Union Chapter Chair of Local 3289-1.

Survivors include: his son, Demetrious Ray Taylor and two grandchildren, Miliano Ray Taylor and Adrien Ray Taylor, all of Waterloo; two brothers, Watson Kent Henderson of Hope, AK and Lester Henderson of Fort Worth, TX; two sisters, Gatha Robinson of Waterloo and Marian Henderson of Richmond, VA; two nieces, Whitney Henderson and Nakita Henderson, both of Hope; one nephew, LaMario Henderson of Hope; and his dog, Kayla. Preceded in death by: his parents and also two dogs, Lady and Troop.

Condolences can be directed to his family at 617 Keystone St., Waterloo, IA 50703. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5th at Gift of Life Church, located at 1651 Sycamore St., Waterloo from 10-11:30 am with a Balloon Release starting at 12:30 pm at Bakari Health, 515 Beech St., Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.