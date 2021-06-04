Menu
Robert James Henderson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Robert James Henderson

October 22, 1955-May 21, 2021

WATERLOO – Robert James Henderson, 65, of Waterloo, Iowa died on May 21st at his Waterloo home.

He was born October 22, 1955 in Waterloo, the son of Paul Watson and Sallie Lou (Williamson) Henderson.

Robert graduated from Waterloo Schools and worked for the Department of Correctional Services for 34 years, retiring in June 2016. He was a faithful member of the NAACP, Black Hawk Chapter and also Union Chapter Chair of Local 3289-1.

Survivors include: his son, Demetrious Ray Taylor and two grandchildren, Miliano Ray Taylor and Adrien Ray Taylor, all of Waterloo; two brothers, Watson Kent Henderson of Hope, AK and Lester Henderson of Fort Worth, TX; two sisters, Gatha Robinson of Waterloo and Marian Henderson of Richmond, VA; two nieces, Whitney Henderson and Nakita Henderson, both of Hope; one nephew, LaMario Henderson of Hope; and his dog, Kayla. Preceded in death by: his parents and also two dogs, Lady and Troop.

Condolences can be directed to his family at 617 Keystone St., Waterloo, IA 50703. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 5th at Gift of Life Church, located at 1651 Sycamore St., Waterloo from 10-11:30 am with a Balloon Release starting at 12:30 pm at Bakari Health, 515 Beech St., Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Gift of Life Church
1651 Sycamore St., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robert was a great guy and classmate. Always looked forward to seeing him at the class reunions. He will be missed. RIP my friend.
Lee Steffeney
Friend
June 15, 2021
Robert was a trusted and loyal friend from our childhood days. I am a better person for having known him and will miss him.
Layne Sanford
Friend
June 6, 2021
Condolences to the family. Robert was a great man. He will be missed.
Curt Turner
Friend
June 5, 2021
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Robert James Henderson of Blessed Memory. He was a empathic, strong, community leader who always spoke truth to power and advocated for racial justice.
Naomi B McCormick
Other
June 5, 2021
Hugs and prayers to Robert's family. My heartfelt condolences. Robert was a great man and a great co- worker, and friend. He will be deeply missed. RIP Robert.
DeDe Jewell
June 5, 2021
Robert was a wonderful person and a very dear friend his presence on this earth will be surely missed. See you on the other side my brother. Condolences to his entire family.
Myrna Hutchins Small
Friend
June 4, 2021
our heartfelt prayers are with you in love and sympathy, our prayers are that God grant you comfort and peace now and in the days to come, God bless your hearts.
Harry & Renee Carson
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences to family. Robert was be greatly missed. He was a true friend to me as well as many others. Robert made a difference in many people's lives and was a community leader. RIP Robert.
Jeff Grell
Friend
June 4, 2021
