Robert James "Bob" Hinneman
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Robert "Bob" James Hinneman

June 17, 1925-June 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS - Robert "Bob" James Hinneman, age 97, of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Western Home Communities -Martin Suites.

He was born on June 17, 1925, in Oelwein, the son of August and Vernie (Rickey) Hinneman. After gradating high school, he served in the US Army with the 514 Field Artillery BN Battery B from 1943 to 1945. Bob spent his 35-year career at Rath Packing, working as a butcher until his retirement in 1983.

On April 28, 1984, Bob was united in marriage to Liola Anderson in Waterloo. She preceded in death on April 3, 2017. Bob was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by: his sister, Mary Alessio of Oelwein; two nephews, Gary Alessio of Polk City and Chris Grover of Hazelton; and a niece, Debbie Alessio of Hazelton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Liola Anderson Hinneman.

A graveside service will be held at 11am Thursday, June 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
IA
