Pastor Robert Lee Holmes
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Pastor Robert Lee Holmes

June 24, 1948-May 28, 2021

WATERLOO – Pastor Robert Lee Holmes, 72, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Durant, MS to Willie D. Holmes, Sr. and Lille Mae Williams Holmes.

He was the pastor of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA for 31 years and also a monumental pillar within the Cedar Valley.

Memorials may be directed to his wife, Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes and family at 402 Courtland St., Waterloo, IA 50703 and 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., Waterloo, IA 50703. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11 am Saturday, June 19, 2021, also at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
805 Adams St., Waterloo, IA
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
805 Adams St., Waterloo, IA
Sanders Funeral Service
So sorry for your loss. I was happy to have had the blessing to meet Pastor Holmes, a generous soul.
Hanna
Other
June 19, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow. Dr. Kirkland Holmes you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dr Gigi Jackson
June 18, 2021
Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church 1219 South Street, Burlington, IA 52601 Office: 319-412-5873 E-Mail: [email protected] "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4 To the family of Pastor Robert Holmes We the members of the Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church, along with our Pastor, Rev. Charles Campbell, extend to the family our heartfelt, sincere sympathy. To lose a loved one at anytime can cause a strain on the heart; but remember--God is in control and He will replace the emptiness you feel. We do not know when He is coming, so we must be ready at all times. Put your trust in God! Your understanding of this will come at that great gettin´ up morning. So, until then, these words are submitted for encouragement: The Lord said "Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord."- 1 THESSALONIANS 4:17 Keeping you in prayer,The Greater Hope Missionary Baptist Church Family, Rev. Charles M.Campbell, Pastor
Pastor Charles M Campbell
Friend
June 18, 2021
RayJean Corey
June 16, 2021
To my Sister in Christ, Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes, AKA Soror, and Fisk University Daughter, my heartfelt sympathy is expressed to you and your family in the passing of your dear husband. Please know that I am praying and looking to the scriptures for God to carry you through this challenging time. "Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted."
Dr. Cynthia B. Calhoun
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Velinda, Gabrielle, Melanie Martin
June 15, 2021
Shirley Greer and family
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Pastor Holmes ; he will be truly missed. He was a wonderful person and great inspiration to a lot of people especially, my brother Johnnie. Please don´t hesitate to let me know if you need anything.
Teresa Henley
Family
June 15, 2021
My condolences to the family. From. The Rock OR AGES FAMILY. Nothing But Love
Pastor john L Humphrey
Friend
June 15, 2021
Mitchell and Kirkland Family
June 15, 2021
Good morning to my lovely family,I am a first cousin of Rev.Paster Robert L. Holmes.I love you {Brother}.Let keep our heads up and keep our house in order so that we will be able to meet again.The last time we seen you was a year ago when you and your Sisters was down hear in Durant,Mississippi with Big Happy Smiles. We Gonna Miss You Brother!Our Thoughts are with you. Rosie Lee Holmes Wright and The Holmes Family inDurant Mississippi.
Rosie Lee Holmes Wright
Family
June 15, 2021
Please accept our heartfelt condolences in the loss of your loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cynthia Moore, Sister-in-law of Rayquail
June 15, 2021
Gloria you and your family have our deepest sympathy on the passing of your husband. We pray for you and your family. God is love.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur L. Bryan
Friend
June 15, 2021
Garrett Ferguson and family
June 15, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family. Rev. Holmes I will always remember you always wanting me to sing 'Old Country Church'! You will be missed and always remembered. Rest on peacefully in the arms of God
Daphne Ross
June 14, 2021
Soror Gloria, My condolences to you and your family. I pray that God will provide the comfort and strength you and your family need during this sorrowful time. God bless you.
Berthina Jamison
June 14, 2021
June 14,2021 To : Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes & children I want to say it's okay to cry because WE have lost a great Husband, best friend and dad. I have a loss a big brother as well, but soon and very soon we will meet again. I love you dearly Geraldine Holmes Watson Toledo,Ohio
Geraldine Holmes Watson
Family
June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021 Good Morning to my family, I am the sister of Brother Rev Pastor Robert L. Holmes. WE call him (BROTHER), Brother is the 8th child of 13 siblings, and I am the 9 child of our family. How well do I know my brother, let me try to keep it simple. We were classmates, best friends and grew up loving each other. As a sports person for the family WE are missing Him as I am writing. Without a shadow of doubt, I know he is safe in the arms of God. Let get ourselves prepared to see Jesus. When we get to heaven we will meet our earthly father, mother, Deacon Louis Holmes, Everlena and the rest of our family members. Most of all We want to meet Jesus. I am not a writer, just trying to encourage the rest of my family to prepare to meet the Lord. Love The sister of Pastor Holmes By Geraldine Holmes Watson
Geraldine Holmes Watson
Family
June 14, 2021
I will forever miss my cousin. The last time I saw him, we were in St. Louis, Mo a couple of years ago at our Family Reunion. Praying for our family, we will surley miss his love and smile. Stand strong family, He is another Angel n Heaven,.
Lillie M. Yancey
June 14, 2021
JUNE 14, 2021 Good Morning Family, at the present I am at a lost of words and hard to get started writing to my family. Brother as I call him, Rev. Pastor Robert L. Holmes is my brother whom I am next to age wise. Brother is the 8th child of the family and I am the 9th child out of 12 biological children. We sometimes was in the same classroom together. I'm not a writer but as trying to write few a few words together for my family. My late spouse passed away 3 years ago. Brother knew my late spouse better than anyone. My request was to asked my pastor to allow brother to perform the Eulogy. To make a long story short We miss brother and love him. I know my Heavenly Father do make any mistakes. Soon and very soon we all have to meet our maker. Without a shadow of doubt I know my brother is in heaven. To my Entire Family Dr.Gloria K.Holmes, children and the rest of my siblings it's okay to cry but let's get and keep out house in order so we will be able to meet our love one again.
Geraldine Holmes-Watson
School
June 14, 2021
