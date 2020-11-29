Robert "Bob" J. Britt

July 22, 1952 - November 23, 2020

Robert "Bob" J. Britt, 68, of Iowa City, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Lawler, Iowa. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.

Born July 22, 1952 in Charles City, Iowa, the son of Jerome and Alta (Shekleton) Britt, Bob grew up Waterloo, graduating from Columbus High School. He received his bachelor's degree in management from the University of Illinois.

Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1980 to 1988. He worked as an electrician technician for Baltimore Gas & Electric.

Bob moved to the Iowa City area in 2005 and attended the Newman Catholic Student Center. He was a qualified SCUBA diver and a licensed FCC ham radio technician. Currently, Bob was employed with Midwest Janitorial Services.

Survivors include a brother Mike Britt (Linda) of Minneapolis, a sister Sharon Kielty (William) of Concord, New Hampshire and 11 nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Jerome and a sister Patricia Sheeley, who died one week before his death.

