Robert J. Schmidt

May 23, 1936-November 23, 2020

Robert "Bob" J. Schmidt, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away at Unity Point Health/Allen Memorial Hospital on November 23, 2020, from COVID-19. He was born May 23, 1936, to Wernold and Luella (Poock) Schmidt. He attended Readlyn High School and graduated from Tripoli High School. On March 19, 1954, he married Marlene Margaret Schweer at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger. He worked at the Farmers Cooperative in Readlyn for more than 50 years and he served on the Readlyn Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years.

Bob is survived by his wife; a son, Craig (Jane) Schmidt of Ankeny; and a daughter, Lori (Mike) Niebuhr of Olathe, Kansas. Also by grandchildren: Zachary (Beth) Schmidt, Corrie (Kody) Wohlers, Nicole (Ryan Johnson) Schmidt, Kurt (Breanne) Niebuhr, Brett (Morgan) Niebuhr, Scott (Carli) Niebuhr; great grandchildren: Cailyn, Mallory, Dominic, Ryan, Darren, Logan, Raelyn, JT, Conrad, Tyson, and Brynna; and Brothers-in-law, Ron (Shirley) Schweer and Harlan (Margaret) Schweer. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

A private service was held at the cemetery with a Celebration of Life planned later when family and friends can safely gather together again. Memorials may be directed to the Bob Schmidt Memorial Fund with the UNI Foundation (121 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0239) Please designate either athletics or Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center as your preference. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Bob enjoyed biking 16 years of RAGBRAI. He was currently bowling in 2 senior leagues and golfing in season. He built sets at Oster Regent Theater and volunteered at GBPAC for many years. He was serving as a greeter at Nazareth Lutheran Church. He spent many hours caring for his beautiful flower gardens. Bob was an avid UNI Panther fan. He was a member and volunteer of the Panther Scholarship Club.