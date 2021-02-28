Robert A. "Bob" Jarosh

April 21, 1939-February 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert A. "Bob" Jarosh, 81, of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born April 21, 1939 in Charles City the son of Jerry and Marian Hile Jarosh and raised by his stepfather, Emery Schnack. He married Darlene Stephens on February 11, 1961. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2019. He worked in maintenance for John Deere Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 838. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, motorcycle riding, camping, cabin fishing trips with his nieces, nephews, and great nephews and his dogs. Survived by: many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; a step-brother, Donald (Linda) Schnack of OR and a step-sister, Jana Foster of WA. Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his stepfather; and one sister, Janan Burger. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with inurnment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.