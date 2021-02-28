Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. "Bob" Jarosh
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Robert A. "Bob" Jarosh

April 21, 1939-February 25, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert A. "Bob" Jarosh, 81, of Waterloo, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born April 21, 1939 in Charles City the son of Jerry and Marian Hile Jarosh and raised by his stepfather, Emery Schnack. He married Darlene Stephens on February 11, 1961. She preceded him in death on February 21, 2019. He worked in maintenance for John Deere Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 838. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, motorcycle riding, camping, cabin fishing trips with his nieces, nephews, and great nephews and his dogs. Survived by: many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; a step-brother, Donald (Linda) Schnack of OR and a step-sister, Jana Foster of WA. Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his stepfather; and one sister, Janan Burger. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with inurnment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
IA
Mar
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
Kimball Chapel, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.