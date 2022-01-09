Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Robert A. Kellner
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Robert A. Kellner

July 28, 1930-January 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Robert A. Kellner, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 3rd, at the Martin Suites in Cedar Falls.

He was born July 28, 1930, in Tripoli the son of Alfred and Alvina Skeries Kellner. He married Patricia Busta on February 16, 1952 in Fort Knox, KY and she preceded him in death on November 3, 2021. They have been married for 69 wonderful years.

Mr. Kellner graduated from Neptune High School in Asbury Park, N.J. From 1949 until 1951 he worked in Waterloo, at Black's and North Waterloo Grocery Store until he served in the Army from Oct. 1951-Oct. 1953 in Verdum, France as a cook and a butcher. For an additional three years he was in the Army Reserves, Sgt. First Class. In 1954 he became a Metropolitan Insurance Agent until retirement on March 29, 1986, after 32 years of service as a Sr. Sales Rep. Staff Manager. He was former President of the Life Underwriters of Waterloo. He also taught L.U.T.C. classes for 2 years and earned his L.U.T.C. title and became an Independent Insurance Agent after 1986.

Survivors include: his children, Michael (Jan) Kellner of Cedar Falls, Kathleen Hughes of Cedar Falls, Paula (Alan) Seeley of Nisswa, MN, Mark (Linda) Kellner of Desoto, KS, Lisa (James) Haworth of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Gary Kellner; his great grandson, Sean Lowrey; his brother, Duane Kellner.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-6 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Memorials: may be directed to Meals on Wheels or Park Bench Memorial.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St., Waterloo, IA
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Ave., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
