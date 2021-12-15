Menu
Robert Dean Lash
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Robert Dean Lash

August 25, 1937-December 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert Dean Lash (Bing), 84, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 12, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born August 25, 1937, in Waterloo, the son of William "Bill" and Violetta Schmitt Lash. Robert graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed as a journeyman tool and die maker with Waterloo Industries (formerly Waterloo Valve Spring Compressor Co).

Survivors include: two sons, David (Brenda) Lash of Montpelier and Mark Lash of Waterloo; two daughters, Tammy (John) Buck of Waterloo and Rene'e (David) Chamberlain of Lincoln; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Kyra Bradley of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Colleen "Connie" Morrisey; his brother, Gerald "Jerry" Lash.

Services: 10:30 Friday, December 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Fellowship of Christian and Jews.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Service
10:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
