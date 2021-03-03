Robert Wayne McInroy

July 27, 1941 – February 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert (Bob/Mac) Wayne McInroy passed from this life on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the age of 79. He was born on July 27, 1941 at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa to Forrest (Bill) & Lorraine (Scheidecker) McInroy. He grew up and attended elementary & high school in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. When his training ended, he went to work full time for the Army National Guard, 133rd Infantry, in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a PBO (property book officer). Bob married his "nutsy" Janet Bills, on May 3, 1964 and later moved to Denver, Iowa to raise his family. He retired from the Army National Guard, as a 1st Sergeant, E8, after 32 years of service. After retirement he and his beautiful wife moved to Wisconsin, where he took on a part time job, in Spooner, with the Wisconsin DNR, just to keep busy. Although his job started out as part time it soon turned into full time position and he spent most of his days on the many lakes in the area counting fish and answering fisherman's questions. He enjoyed his job because he got to meet new people every day. He retired from the Wisconsin DNR after 21 years. In 2018 he and Janet returned to Cedar Falls to be closer to their children.

Over the years, Bob enjoyed classic cars, racing his prized Austin-Healey, driving jeeps off road, golfing, tinkering, taking pictures, collecting, bird watching, fishing, the Green Bay Packers, and hanging out with family, but mostly he loved golfing with friends. If you had the pleasure of running into him, you could guarantee he'd give you a hard time. If you passed him on the road, you could hear Journey, Keb Mo, or Gordon Lightfoot blasting through the speakers of his car. He will be remembered by his incredible sense of humor and dry wit. Bob received the title of "Lord" after recently acquiring a one square foot plot of land in Scotland and boy he relished being called Lord McInroy. He would often remind us that he's "kind of a big deal in the Wisconsin DNR". He was definitely a big deal to those who knew him. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, friend. He was Lord McInroy and will be missed by so many.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Forrest & Lorraine McInroy. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet, his precious Molly (the cat), his sons Michael (Renee) McInroy of Readlyn, and Mark (Glory) McInroy of Slater and daughter Melissa McInroy of Shell Rock, five granddaughters, Marci, Samantha, Madison, Elizabeth & Sophia and many dear friends. There will not be a memorial service at this time. Condolences may be sent to 5115 Thyme Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.