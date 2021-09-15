Robert Rowland Peters

November 22, 1936-September 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert Rowland Peters, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at MercyOne/Sartori Hospital of Cedar Falls. He was born in Brainard, Iowa, on November 22, 1936, son of Joseph and Vivian (Rowland) Peters. Bob graduated from Elgin High School with the Class of 1954 then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1955, serving at Camp Pendleton, California. Following an honorable discharge, Bob returned to Iowa where he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Larson on June 5, 1958 at the Elgin Lutheran Church. He was owner/operator of L&M Transmission in Cedar Falls.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Genevieve Olson, William Peters, Kathleen Peters, Joseph Peters and Donald Peters. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; son, Robert (Connie) Peters of Grundy Center; grandson, Tanner (Madison) Peters of Waterloo; and many extended family members and good friends.

Bob's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls (please use entrance #7) with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders Radio Program and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Bob loved to visit with people and was helpful to anyone needing a helping hand. He enjoyed motorcycles but his true passion was his family and friends.