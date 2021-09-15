Menu
Robert Rowland Peters
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Robert Rowland Peters

November 22, 1936-September 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert Rowland Peters, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at MercyOne/Sartori Hospital of Cedar Falls. He was born in Brainard, Iowa, on November 22, 1936, son of Joseph and Vivian (Rowland) Peters. Bob graduated from Elgin High School with the Class of 1954 then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1955, serving at Camp Pendleton, California. Following an honorable discharge, Bob returned to Iowa where he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Larson on June 5, 1958 at the Elgin Lutheran Church. He was owner/operator of L&M Transmission in Cedar Falls.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Genevieve Olson, William Peters, Kathleen Peters, Joseph Peters and Donald Peters. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; son, Robert (Connie) Peters of Grundy Center; grandson, Tanner (Madison) Peters of Waterloo; and many extended family members and good friends.

Bob's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls (please use entrance #7) with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders Radio Program and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Bob loved to visit with people and was helpful to anyone needing a helping hand. He enjoyed motorcycles but his true passion was his family and friends.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls
(please use entrance #7), IA
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls
(please use entrance #7), IA
Dear Nancy, I´m so very sad to hear about Bobby´s passing. Sending my sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Janice Schori Porter
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sorry I was not here to attend Bob`s service,will miss his raw humor and his marine hair cut.
Bobby Shaver
Friend
September 18, 2021
So very sorry, Nancy, to hear of Bob's passing.. He will be missed by all of us here in the neighborhood.. Always loved the way he stopped and joked with Lynn on his way to breakfast!! If you need anything, please call.. Blessings to you and your family - Lynn and Jackie
Lynn and Jackie Berggren
Friend
September 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Melanie Peters
Other
September 16, 2021
