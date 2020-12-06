Menu
Robert "Duane" Popenhagen
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Robert "Duane" Popenhagen

May 9, 1928 - November 16, 2020

GRINNELL-Robert "Duane" Popenhagen, 92, of Grinnell, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, NE.

Duane was born May 9, 1928, in Fayette, IA, to Otto and Grace (Voshell) Popenhagen. He graduated from Fayette Consolidated Schools in 1945 in Fayette, received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Upper Iowa University in 1949, and his Master of Arts from the University of Northern Colorado in 1957. He served in the Korean War (1951-1952), and after returning began teaching in rural Iowa.

Duane is proceeded in death by his wife, Kathryn Ann Popenhagen, his parents, Otto and Grace Popenhagen, his sister Lucille Tope, and his brother Dale Popenhagen. He is survived by his children, Jim (Vivian) of Odessa, TX; Mike of Moore, OK; Bob (Carolina) of Orlando, FL; Mark of Louisville, CO, and Lisa (David) Witkop of Bellevue, NE; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private Memorial Service in December. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in the spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Duane Popenhagen Memorial Fund to benefit local organizations of the families choosing in the Grinnell and Brooklyn communities and can be sent to Smith Funeral Home 1103 Broad St, Grinnell, IA 50112. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.smithfh.com under "Obituaries".


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Home
