Robert "Bob" John Reiter

May 13, 1937-March 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert "Bob" John Reiter, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 8, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1937, in Black Hawk County, the son of Arnold and Ester Faust Reiter. He married Kay Kotosky on April 9, 1960, in Waterloo and she preceded him in death on October 21, 2005.

Bob served in the United States Marine Corp and was employed with Paulson Electric as an electrician for 44 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at the Food Bank.

Survivors include: his daughter, Kim Reiter of Waterloo; his grandson, Jesse Reiter; his brother, Joe Reiter of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his son, Joe Reiter; his brothers, Roger Booth and Leonard (Mary) Booth.

Services: 10:30 Saturday, March 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Request anyone attending to wear a face covering and social distance.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

