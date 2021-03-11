Menu
Robert John "Bob" Reiter
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Robert "Bob" John Reiter

May 13, 1937-March 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert "Bob" John Reiter, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 8, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1937, in Black Hawk County, the son of Arnold and Ester Faust Reiter. He married Kay Kotosky on April 9, 1960, in Waterloo and she preceded him in death on October 21, 2005.

Bob served in the United States Marine Corp and was employed with Paulson Electric as an electrician for 44 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at the Food Bank.

Survivors include: his daughter, Kim Reiter of Waterloo; his grandson, Jesse Reiter; his brother, Joe Reiter of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his son, Joe Reiter; his brothers, Roger Booth and Leonard (Mary) Booth.

Services: 10:30 Saturday, March 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Request anyone attending to wear a face covering and social distance.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Mar
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
Kim and family: My sympathies to you all. It has been many years since visiting with your Dad. Probably 2005. Your Mother Kay was my first cousin. I have fond memories of her and her parents, and when you were little as well. Please take care, May your God give you peace and comfort at this sad time.
Nancy Mueller Bonorden
March 11, 2021
Nancy Mueller Bonorden
March 11, 2021
