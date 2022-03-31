Robert Victor Schnucker

September 30, 1932-March 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert Victor Schnucker was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Felix and Josephine Schnucker on September 30, 1932. He passed away March 28, 2022, Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa, of natural causes.

Rev. Dr. Schnucker was a retired pastor who served the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, the First Presbyterian Church in Aplington, and the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. He served Alexandrian Parish in Missouri, was stated supply for close to 30 years with the Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Labelle, Missouri, and the Pastor for seven years of the United Presbyterian Church of the U.S.A. in Springville, Iowa. Additionally, Rev. Dr. Schnucker was a tenured professor of history and religion at Truman State University from 1963 to 1999 and an adjunct professor of religion and humanities at the University of Northern Iowa from 1999 to 2011.

During his career Rev. Dr. Schnucker contributed over a decade as a supervisor for the Bible exam of the United Presbyterian Church of the U.S.A between 1977 and 1989 and as board director for the Center for Reformation Research in Saint Louis from 1984 to 1999. He was also the president of the Conference of Historical Journals in 1993. Further, Rev. Dr. Schnucker was instrumental in the formation of the 16th Century Studies Conference and was a founder and managing editor of the 16th Century Journal. Rev. Dr. Schnucker has published several books and contributed articles to various professional journals and newspapers. Some of his books include "A Glossary of Terms for Western Civilization," "Helping Humanities Journal Survive," and "History Assessment Test."

Robert comes from a long line of clergy dating to 1850. Developing a love for both history and religion, he received a Bachelor of Arts at Truman State (Northeast Missouri State University) in 1953 and a Bachelor of Divinity at the University of Dubuque in 1956, the same year in which he was ordained. Shortly thereafter he acquired a Master of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy at the University of Iowa in 1960 and 1969, respectively.

Among his professional memberships he has held many positions. He served on the American Council of Learned Societies, was the chairman of the Robison Prize Committee for the American Historical Association and the president and board director for Humanities Iowa. He was also a member of the American Society of Church History and the Society for Values in Higher Education.

In 1997, Rev. Dr. Schnucker was honored with a Presidential Citation for Contributions to the University by Truman State University and the 16th Studies Conference Medal for Significant Achievement in Early Modern Studies. He was a fellow of the Society for the Scientific Study of Religion in 1988 and a grant recipient of the National Endowment of the Humanities in 1980.

Robert "Bob" was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Emma Jo Uban (Charles); one brother Paul (Kay, who survives); and one son-in law Ronald Max Rice.

Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna Mae Engelkes Schnucker; one daughter, Sarai Ann Rice; two sons, Sar Victor Schnucker and Christjahn Dietrich (Melissa) Schnucker; Seven grandchildren, Christjahn Lamar (Dana) Beck, Daniel Robert Beck, Hannah Josephine Schnucker, Calvin John (Lanie) Schnucker, Claire Elizabeth Schnucker, Sara Skye Gibbs-Schnucker, and Ian Gibbs-Hall; and one great-granddaughter Aida Rae Coons Schnucker.

Private Family Committal Service will be held prior to Memorial Service.

Memorial Service will be held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Parkersburg United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to a cause of your choosing.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.