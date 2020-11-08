Robert "Bob" Stevens

March 11, 1954-November 5, 2020

Waterloo - Robert "Bob" S. Stevens passed away on November 5, 2020 of natural causes

Robert "Bob" S. Stevens was born on March 11, 1954 to Ronald and Carol. Robert was a 1972 graduate of East Waterloo High School. Robert worked for Waterloo Industries and Kay Industries. He was an avid bowler and an accomplished billiards player. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his lifetime.

Survived by his mother, Carol Stevens of Waterloo; 3 brothers, Wayne (Janie) Stevens of Oelwein, Daniel Stevens and Alan Stevens both of Waterloo; 3 sisters, Karen (Scott) Floyd of Gambrills MD, Colleen (Dwayne) Reisner of Waterloo and Connie (Keith) Neisen of Cedar Falls. Robert also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Stevens and a brother, Kim Stevens.

Because of the difficulties of COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.