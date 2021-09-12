Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Rocky" Stone
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Robert "Rocky" Stone

May 18, 1926-September 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert "Rocky" Stone, 95, of Waterloo, died Fri, Sept. 10, 2021, at Windhaven of Western Home Communities. He was born May 18, 1926, in Decorah the son of Edgar Dean and Pearl Jackson Stone. He was a graduate of West Union High School and graduated from Barber College in Cedar Rapids. He married Arlene E. Meyerhoff on June 14, 1953, in Readlyn; she preceded him in death on May 22, 2014. Rocky worked as a Barber for over 60 years, owning and operating Rocky's Barber Shop. Survived by: a son, Doug (Martha) Stone of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Mary (Marty) Anderson of Forest City; 4 grandchildren, John and David Stone of Madison, WI, Amanda (Eddie) Bajric and Sarah (Andy Guild) Anderson all of Des Moines; a great-granddaughter on the way; nieces and nephews; and 2 cousins, Paul and Maxine Stone. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Arlene, of 61 years; one sister, Barbara Smith Powell; and a niece and nephew. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thurs, Sept. 16, 2021, at Cedar Valley Church, with burial in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Locke Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to Windhaven at Western Home Communities. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cedar Valley Church
IA
Sep
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Valley Church
IA
Sep
16
Burial
Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.