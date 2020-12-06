Robert V. Carbiener

October 6, 1932 - December 4, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Robert V. Carbiener, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born October 6, 1932, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Edward and Adeline (Kiehn) Carbiener. He married Rose Mary Parker June 29, 1951, in Waterloo. She died March 2, 2000. Bob worked as a farm hand and later farmed for himself, worked at Wonder Bread, and later with the City of Cedar Falls Park Department mowing. He was a member of the John Deere Collectors Club serving as Director.

Survived by: four daughters, Kim Carbiener of Cedar Falls, Debbie (Ron) Michael of Independence, Robin (Sony) VanLengen of Janesville, and Denise King of Suffolk, VA; two sons, Dan (Charolette) of Cedar Falls and Rick (Lesley) of Waterloo; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Norm (Judy) of Illinois, Irv (Jan) of Tennessee; and sister, Darlene (Jerry) Westcott of Cresco. Preceded in death by: brother, Marv; brother-in-law, Ed; and three sisters-in-law, Nancy, Theresa and Edna.

Private family service at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.