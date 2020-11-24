Robert Van Sickle, Jr.

July 10, 1947-November 22, 2020

Robert Van Sickle, Jr. of Marshalltown, formerly Cedar Falls, was born July 10, 1947 in Bethesda, MD; the son of Robert and Madeline "Madge" (Berner) Van Sickle, Jr. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. He served in the United States Navy and served on the USS Hornet. He married Diana Mae Smith on September 5, 1970 at Grace Lutheran Church; she preceded him in death on January 14, 2013. Robert worked at the Des Moines Register and Waterloo Distribution Bureau helping deliver papers in the Cedar Valley. He owned and operated the Kwik Shop in Cedar Falls on Rownd St, then purchased Bernie's, which he renamed B&D Grocery. Later, he worked at various convenience stores in the Cedar Valley. After he retired, he continued newspaper delivery and being an Uber driver. Robert was a season ticket holder for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Waterloo Bucks. He enjoyed reading military and mystery books.

Robert passed away on November 22, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife. Robert is survived by his two sons: Eric Van Sickle of Cedar Falls and Scot Van Sickle of Waterloo; two brothers: Terry Van Sickle of Colorado Springs, Co and Earl (Judy) Van Sickle of Cedar Falls and many nieces and a nephew.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Wednesday, November 25, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, with burial following at the Garden of Memories. 15 people are limited inside the funeral home and masks are required.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com