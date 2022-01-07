Robert James Voigt

February 11, 1945-January 5, 2022

RAYMOND-Robert James Voigt, 76 of Raymond, IA, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at home. He was born February 11, 1945, son of LaVern and Elizabeth (Rowen) Voigt, in Clarion, IA. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1963 and attended college in Arizona for 2 years. He worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, and then US West and Qwest before retiring in 2007, after 40 years.

Robert was married to LaNora Sheehan, and they divorced. He later was united in marriage to Rose Ann Even, June 13, 1981 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rose of Raymond; children, Anita (Jerry) Boland and Gina (Kevin) Jaeger of Cedar Falls, Kayla Voigt of Waterloo, Alex Voigt (Celeste Klein) of La Porte City, Matt Gray and Tim Gray (Shyla English) of Raymond, Jerry Gray (Kim Houser) of Waterloo, Becky Braun of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Linda (Raymond) Thurmond and Thomas Voigt of Des Moines and Mary Halverson of New Brighton, MN; also many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents, Cletus and Maxine (Phillips) Even; step-father, Albert Fisher; brother in law, Duane Halverson.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. - Monday, January 10, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a Catholic Order of Forester Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and Parish Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m., Sunday. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com