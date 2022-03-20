Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. Wagner
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Robert J. Wagner

June 23, 1927-March 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert J. Wagner, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 18, at Friendship Village.

He was born June 23, 1927, in Waterloo, the son of H.Truman and Viola Miller Wagner. He married Rita Myers on September 4, 1948, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on April 25, 1998.

Robert served in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from Drake University College of Pharmacy in 1949. Along with his brother, they owned and operated Miller Drug and Medical Arts Pharmacy both in Waterloo.

Survivors include: three sons, Tom Wagner of Marion, John (Denise) Wagner of Ames, and Brian (Becky) Wagner of Waterloo; three daughters, Barb (Geoff) Horton of St. Louis, MO, Patricia (Rick) Chase of Waterloo, and Joyce Wagner of Bartlett, IL; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Gordon Wagner.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to North East Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.