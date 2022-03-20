Robert J. Wagner

June 23, 1927-March 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert J. Wagner, 94, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 18, at Friendship Village.

He was born June 23, 1927, in Waterloo, the son of H.Truman and Viola Miller Wagner. He married Rita Myers on September 4, 1948, in Waterloo. She preceded him in death on April 25, 1998.

Robert served in the United States Navy during World War II. He graduated from Drake University College of Pharmacy in 1949. Along with his brother, they owned and operated Miller Drug and Medical Arts Pharmacy both in Waterloo.

Survivors include: three sons, Tom Wagner of Marion, John (Denise) Wagner of Ames, and Brian (Becky) Wagner of Waterloo; three daughters, Barb (Geoff) Horton of St. Louis, MO, Patricia (Rick) Chase of Waterloo, and Joyce Wagner of Bartlett, IL; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents and his brother, Gordon Wagner.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the United States Naval Honor Guard. Public visitation one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to North East Iowa Food Bank, Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.