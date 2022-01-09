Robert E. "Bob" Watson

April 27, 1932- January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert E. "Bob" Watson, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, at Friendship Village Retirement Community. He was born April 27, 1932, in Reinbeck, son of LeRoy M. and Agnes Posekany Watson. Bob graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Patricia E. Schrock on September 6, 1951, at Grace Brethren Church, Waterloo. He served in the Naval Reserve for 10 years. Bob worked at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1985 as the Chief of Security & Fire Prevention. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon. He enjoyed hunting and golfing (especially at Edinburgh, Scotland's St. Andrew Golf Course). He and his wife RV'd for several years before settling into winters in Arizona for 25 years. He re-established Friendship Village's Pool League.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; 3 daughters: Carolyn (Bob) Carpenter, Waterloo; Suzanne Barth, Hampton; and Janice Watson, Kansas City, KS; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Carpenter, Megan (Chris) Wendling, and Sam (Dana) Collins; and 8 great grandchildren: Kiersten (Noah) Severino; Keegan, Cameron and Cohen Carpenter; Kylie and Kolbe Collins; and twins Cooper and Maxwell Wendling. He is preceded in death by son in law, Gary Barth; brothers, Ralph and Leonard Watson; and sister, Lilas Meister.

Funeral Services 11 AM, Saturday, January 15 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave) with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Waterloo American Legion. Visitation 4 to 7 PM, Friday, January 14 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.). The family requests masks to be worn at services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friendship Village Auxiliary or Cedar Bend Humane Society. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.