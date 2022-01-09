Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert E. "Bob" Watson
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022

Robert E. "Bob" Watson

April 27, 1932- January 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert E. "Bob" Watson, 89, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 1, at Friendship Village Retirement Community. He was born April 27, 1932, in Reinbeck, son of LeRoy M. and Agnes Posekany Watson. Bob graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1949 and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Patricia E. Schrock on September 6, 1951, at Grace Brethren Church, Waterloo. He served in the Naval Reserve for 10 years. Bob worked at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1985 as the Chief of Security & Fire Prevention. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon. He enjoyed hunting and golfing (especially at Edinburgh, Scotland's St. Andrew Golf Course). He and his wife RV'd for several years before settling into winters in Arizona for 25 years. He re-established Friendship Village's Pool League.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; 3 daughters: Carolyn (Bob) Carpenter, Waterloo; Suzanne Barth, Hampton; and Janice Watson, Kansas City, KS; 3 grandchildren: Ryan Carpenter, Megan (Chris) Wendling, and Sam (Dana) Collins; and 8 great grandchildren: Kiersten (Noah) Severino; Keegan, Cameron and Cohen Carpenter; Kylie and Kolbe Collins; and twins Cooper and Maxwell Wendling. He is preceded in death by son in law, Gary Barth; brothers, Ralph and Leonard Watson; and sister, Lilas Meister.

Funeral Services 11 AM, Saturday, January 15 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave) with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Waterloo American Legion. Visitation 4 to 7 PM, Friday, January 14 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.). The family requests masks to be worn at services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friendship Village Auxiliary or Cedar Bend Humane Society. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke at Tower Park
4140 Kimball Ave., IA
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Locke at Tower Park
4140 Kimball Ave, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sue and family so sorry to hear of your father's passing. Our condolences to you and your family
Melissa and Mike Backen
Friend
March 13, 2022
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Craig and Lynette Wickham
January 10, 2022
We are deeply sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad . Such a kind and wonderful gentleman . He will surely be missed by many . Love hugs and prayers to all .
Tim and Keely Swope
January 9, 2022
Bob was such a good man I enjoyed are Java House conversation
Janie Randall
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results