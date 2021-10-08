Roberta G. Aukes

December 24, 1943-October 5, 2021

WELLSBURG-Roberta G. Aukes, 77, of Wellsburg, Iowa passed away on the evening of Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Grand JiVante in Ackley, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services for Roberta will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church located at 16360 150th Street, Wellsburg, IA 50680. Pastor Dott Gersema will be officiating the service for Roberta. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Following the funeral, Roberta will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in Roberta's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere at a later date. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Doyen Abels Funeral Chapel is caring for Roberta and her family.

Roberta Gertrude Renken was born on December 24, 1943, in Aplington, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Klooster) Renken. She was raised and educated in the Grundy County school district and graduated from Wellsburg High School with the class of 1962. On June 19, 1964, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold Aukes in Aplington, Iowa. From this union the couple were blessed with three children: Bradley, Brent and Anita.

Roberta was a hardworking woman and took pride in all she did. She dedicated most of her working years as a homemaker and raising her three children. Roberta enjoyed working as a secretary at the Wellsburg school early in her marriage. She had a passion for life, loving and sharing laughter with everyone she met. The sound of laughter gave Roberta great joy in her life. She also loved cooking, baking, doing crafts, gardening, taking a yearly fall trip up to Prairie du Chien and looking at all the colors of the trees. She would keep telling the children "Oh look at this one, oh wait this one is pretty". Her children find themselves making the same comments about the leaves to their own kids. Her most important joy in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them more than words can describe and was extremely proud to be their grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 57 years, Harold Aukes; children: Bradley (Samantha) Aukes, Brent (Kristy) Aukes and Anita (Danton) Burkett; grandchildren: Lexy (Adam) Brown, Austin Aukes (Taylor Ingram), Katelynn Aukes, Robert Aukes, Ryley Aukes, Reese Aukes, Taylor Aukes, Danton (Zoey) Burkett, Connor Burkett and Cameron Burkett; two great-grandchildren: Ellie Kaye and Payton Brown as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceeded in death by her parents: Robert and Gertrude Renken.