Robin Allen Benham

Robin Allen Benham, age 63, of Parkersburg, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkesburg. FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

