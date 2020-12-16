Rodger "A" Christensen

March 12, 1928-December 5, 2020

Rodger "A" Christensen, 92, of Union, passed away at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora on December 5, 2020 due to existing medical pre-conditions and Covid-19 complications. Visitation and services for Rodger were held on Saturday, December 12 at Union Community Church. Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown was entrusted with the care of Rodger and his family. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Rodger was born March 12, 1928 in Neenah, WI to Hans and Bessie Christensen, the youngest of 4 children. The family moved to Hampton, IA in 1941. Shortly after graduating Hampton High School in 1945, Rodger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and obtained the rank of Corporal. He served at the Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines as Lead Corporal of the Guard and then Carpenter Shop Supervisor.

Rodger returned to Iowa after his Honorable Discharge in 1948. Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he attended linotype school in Charles City. During that time, he met Colleen Turner and in 1950, the couple was joined in Holy Matrimony at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua. After the honeymoon, Rodger began his career as a Linotype Operator at the Traer Star Clipper. Rodger continued his employment in Sterling, CO, Nora Springs, Webster City, and Des Moines until 1960, when Rodger joined the Marshalltown Times Republican. In the early 70's he attended a union printing school training in Colorado Springs, CO. He worked for the TR until his retirement in 1998.

Rodger and Colleen moved to Union, IA in 1996. His passion for reading and helping others translated into volunteer work at the Union Library, where he drove the bus, sorted books and read to children. Later he also enjoyed providing rides to members of the Union community who were unable to drive.

Rodger was a long-standing member of the International Typographical Union, the Union Community Church, the Danish Immigrant Museum in Elkhorn, IA, the Cedar Valley Danes of Cedar Falls, the American Legion, the Subic Bay Club and a post member of Kiwanis International. His hobbies were woodworking, carpentry and fishing.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Curtis B. (Hope) Christensen of Miami, FL, Jon Jay (Debbie) Christensen of St. Louis, MO and Brian Scot (Janet) Christensen of Waterloo, IA; grandchildren: Joy Marie (John) Griffin of Columbia, MO, Eric Christensen of St. Louis, MO, Tyler James (Jolene) Christensen of Ankeny, IA, Celeste (Guillermo) Almaral, of Miami, FL and Sam Hutting of Miami, FL and great grandsons: William Hutting and Miguel Almaral.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 57 years, Colleen Turner, parents Hans and Bessie Christensen and sisters: Goldie (Roger) Dillion, Julia (Walter) Mansell and Margaret Howard.