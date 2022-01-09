Rodney Dean "Rod" Kampman

July 4, 1952-December 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Rodney Dean "Rod" Kampman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died December 29, 2021, in McAllen, Texas. He was born July 4, 1952 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Albert "Bert" Kampman, Jr. and Mary Fisher Kampman. He married Judy Smith Olsson on November 28, 1980 in Des Moines, Iowa. Rod was in law enforcement and worked with Iowa county and state corrections facilities. He later was involved in several small business ventures and was in restaurant management for several years. Rod retired in 2020 from his position as Executive Director of the Riverview Conference Center in Cedar Falls, where he became involved with the gospel music industry. It was a special day when Rod accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior on May 7, 1965. He was in fellowship with Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls.

Rod is survived by his wife, Judy Kampman, of Cedar Falls; his children, Justin (Lisa) Kampman of Newton, Iowa, Monica Garcia of Underwood, Iowa and Penni Kampman of Waterloo, Iowa; six grandchildren, Gavin, Journey, Mariah, Sylvan, Brook & Alysson; one great grandchild; his sister, Rhonda DeBuhr, of Cedar Falls; several nieces & nephews, Clint (Lisa) DeBuhr, John (Beth) Orr, Julie (David) Harbaugh, Becky (Butch) Peyton, Tara Kampman, Ashley Fenner, and many great nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Sharon Kampman and Sheryl (Dan) Mehlhorn; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Richard) Orr; a nephew, Clay DeBuhr, and several aunts & uncles.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Bethany Bible Chapel. The service will be livestreamed at www.bethanybiblechapel.org. Visitation will be Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until service time. Rather than flowers, memorials should be directed to Bethany Bible Chapel or the family for gospel artist support. For more information, contact Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, www.DahlFuneralHome.com.