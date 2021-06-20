Roger A. Beck

November 22, 1935-June 13, 2021

BETTENDORF-Roger A. Beck, 85, of Bettendorf, Iowa, previously of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Hudson, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hawkeye Community College Fund. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Roger was born November 22, 1935 in Eagle Center, Iowa, the son of Theodore & Christine (Schmitz) Beck. He was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and had served in the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Julia A. Kellum-Vogen on July 12, 2009 in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Roger had taught mechanics at Hawkeye Community College (formerly Hawkeye Tech) in Waterloo for several years. He had retired as the head of the department. He had also sold jewelry with QC Antiques. Roger had built stock cars and was a flagman for several years. He enjoyed boating and had owned two antique shops in McGregor, Iowa. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Sunrise Club in Cedar Falls. Roger also enjoyed NASCAR, attending the casinos and the company of his Boxers. Full of energy, he had maintained the swimming pool at the Manor and the flower beds.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Julia; his daughters, Debra (Dave) Burbank of Goddard, Kansas and Barbie Beck of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his sons, Anthony (Marcie) Beck of Evansdale, Iowa and Jeffery Beck of Evansdale; his grandchildren, Lacy, Kayla, Austin, Kyler, Ashley and Ben; his sister, Maxine McKenna of Treyer, Iowa; Julia's children, Karen Kelly of Davenport and Catherine (Tim) Graham of Davenport and Steve (Mary) Schmitz of Brodhead, Wisconsin; her grandchildren, John Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Allison Graham and Elizabeth Schmitz; and her great-grandchildren, Alayna, Autumn, Aurora, Waylon, June and Aspen.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy, Julie Beck; his sisters, Anna Mae Klein and Theresa Pfieffer; and his brothers, John and Leo Beck.

