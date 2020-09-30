Roger D. Feckers, 86, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will be held in the Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford, Iowa. Military Rites at the grave will be conducted by the New Hartford American Legion Post #660 and the Cedar Falls Amvets Post # 49. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and also for one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. In accordance with COVID guidelines please wear masks and practice social distancing when in the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is in charge of arrangements. 319-885-4321