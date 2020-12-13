Roger B. Dettmer

May 8, 1953-December 4, 2020

Roger Benjamin Dettmer was born May 8, 1953, in EauClaire, WI to Allan and Kathryn Dettmer. The family moved to Elk Run Heights, IA and Roger graduated from East High School in 1971. Roger joined the Iowa National Guard in March 1977 leaving with the rank of Seargent after 19 years. Roger worked for Universal Industries in Cedar Falls from 1989 to 2018. Outside of work, Roger enjoyed the Fort Atkinson Rendezvous, gun shows, bike riding, and feeding the geese. Roger was a Salvation Army bell ringer every year and donated to a variety of charities. Roger was a beloved family member. He was well known for his quirky jokes, silly stories, and love for all the little ones. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Dettmer Sr. and Kathryn Tarbox Dettmer. He is survived by on aunt, Corrin Dettmer, brothers Larry, Dennis, Gene, Brian, and Al Dettmer, sister Nancy Dettmer and 13 nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Roger on May 8, 2021. Condolences may be sent c/o Dennis Dettmer, 3732 Memory Ln, Waterloo, IA 50701. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army.