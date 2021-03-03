Menu
Roger Lee Kiewiet

MORISON-Roger Lee Kiewiet, 77, of Morison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, after complications from injuries sustained in a house fire. Memorial visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family following the memorial service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
801 8th Street, Grundy Center, IA
Mar
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
801 8th Street, Grundy Center, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for loss .. fathers close or far ... only one in your life bless your family
Linda and Jeff Owen
March 7, 2021
