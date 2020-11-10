Roger L. Stocker

December 29, 1942-November 5, 2020

MARSHALLTOWN-Roger L. Stocker, 77, of Marshalltown, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020, under the care of the Iowa River Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday evening, November 11th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriner's Children Hospital in Roger's memory.

Roger Lawrence Stocker was born on December 29, 1942 in Waterloo, IA, the son of Lawrence and Dorothy (Collins) Stocker. He grew up in Waterloo and LaPorte City before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1961. He faithfully served our country and was honorably discharged in 1963. After his service, he resided in the rural Gladbrook-Reinbeck-Lincoln area where he had been employed over the years at Hoeg & Ames Well Drilling, operated his own backhoe and dirt moving business, Lynks Hybrid Seed and Gethmann Construction, Inc. and then chose retirement. Roger was a lifetime member of the Lincoln AMVETS Post #10. He moved to Marshalltown in 1992. In addition to being a lifelong Indian motorcycle enthusiast and a Harley Davidson KR ½ mile flat track racer, Roger enjoyed restoring Indian motorcycles, Harley Davidsons and boats. Roger was a member of the Marshalltown Area Restorers Region; and, in his pastime, he enjoyed boating and fishing.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Greg (Annie) Stocker and Kari Staker; his grandchildren: Calleigh Staker and Dalton Wildeboer; his significant companion of twenty-nine years, Helga Rauba and her children, Carman (Robert) Tawney and Cord Rauba; his sister Carol Woodward and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In eternal life, Roger has been reunited with his parents, and his granddaughter, Alexis Ann Wood.