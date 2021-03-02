Menu
Roger Charles Litterer
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Clarksville
221 West Greene St.
Clarksville, IA

Roger Charles Litterer

CLARKSVILLE-Roger Charles Litterer, age 79, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Private Family Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Redman Funeral &Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral &Cremation Services
Clarksville, IA
Mar
3
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
221 West Greene St., Clarksville, IA
Mar
4
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ
IA
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Chirst
203 S. Mather Street, Clarksville, IA
Mar
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Immanuel United Church of Christ
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Clarksville
