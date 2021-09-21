Roger J. Raum

September 19, 1955-September 15, 2021

CONRAD-Roger J. Raum, 65, of Conrad, IA, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his residence under the care of St. Croix Hospice and surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Conrad Oakwood Golf Course in Conrad. A visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established by the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com

Roger was born on September 19, 1955 to Leonard and Marjorie (Wallace) Raum in Marshalltown, IA. He attended BCLUW High School graduating in 1973. Roger continued his education receiving degrees from the University of Iowa, UNI, and Loras. Roger was united in marriage to Marian Glaza on August 10, 1996 in Waterloo, IA. He was a guidance counselor for Dunkerton Community Schools and Aplington - Parkersburg. Roger was also a high school principal for Nodaway Valley Schools and Centerville Schools. He coached middle school basketball, track and baseball. Roger was also a high school coach for baseball and basketball. Roger was an avid Boston Red Sox and Iowa Hawkeye fan attending many games. Roger was an amazing dad, husband and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Roger is survived by his wife Marian, daughter, Allison (Eric Adams) Raum, mother, Marjorie Raum, one brother, Melvin Raum, two sisters; Robin (Kim) Proescholdt, Leanna Stamp, two grandsons; Eagan and Ajax as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Raum.