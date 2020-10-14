Rollie C. Jones

May 11, 1953-June 15, 2020

Rollie C. Jones, 67 was born May 11, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of Kuzie (Q.Z.) Mosley Jones and the father of his heart Clinton E. Jones. He was raised by his Aunt Flora & Uncle Cecil Reed. Rollie passed away on June 15, at the Keokuk Medical Center in Keokuk. He attended the Waterloo Public Schools and obtained his GED from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Rollie attended Antioch Baptist Church in his younger years. He was married to Wanda Everett, they later divorced. Rollie was under EPI for the last 25 years due to his disability.

Rollie is preceded in death by his parents, biological father, his special Aunt Flora and Uncle Cecil Reed, twin daughters, and very special cousins Mark Charles Reed and Ray Anthony Reed. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia (Lee Dennis) Reed of Waterloo, Deborah Carter (Duane) Of Georgia, Kim Jones, Ricky (Lisa) Jones of Colorado, Tanya Mccelland of Arizona, Wanda (Keith) Faison of New Jersey, Marvin Fox Jr., Dwight (Sherrie) Fox of Waterloo, Gigi Fox of North Liberty, Chyone Fox of Tennessee and Tracy (Randolph) Meley of Louisiana.

Family directed memorial services will be held Friday, October 16, at Parrott and Wood, 965 Home Plaza, at 10:30 am. Masks and social distancing is required. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.parrottandwood.com