Ronald A. Paulsen

September 27, 1946-December 1, 2020

Ronald "Ron" Albert Paulsen, 74, of Waverly, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Ron was born September 27, 1946, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Murvin and Clarice (Williams) Paulsen. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1965 and then served in the Army during Vietnam. On October 23, 1971, he was united in marriage to Susan Waugh in Clarksville, Iowa. Ron worked several years for Bantam Cranes in Waverly and then moved onto Weisman Iron & Metal (now Alter Metal Recycling) in Waterloo, retiring in 2015 after over 40 years.

Ron was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and was a charter member of the Waverly Ski Club. His three John Deere tractors (630, 730 and 4020) were meticulously restored. He was a member of the John Deere Collectors Club and enjoyed going on tractor rides and being in parades. In his free time he enjoyed fishing (especially to Canada) and hunting.

Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Paulsen of Waverly, one daughter, Jane (Jeff) Gilbery of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one son, John (Charlea) Paulsen of Colfax, Wisconsin, 14 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, one sister, Carolyn (Gary) Kielman of Waverly and one brother, Edward (Diane) Paulsen of Plainfield. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard, the service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. A private funeral service will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.