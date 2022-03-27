Ronald G. Barnett

September 21, 1935-March 24, 2022

JESUP – Ronald G. Barnett, 86 years old of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, early Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Jesup, where there will be a parish rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Ronald Gene Barnett was born on September 21, 1935, in Moberly, MO, the son of Robert Lee Barnett and Anna Mae (Kribbs) Barnett. He moved to Iowa in 1955 where he started his 32-year career with John Deere. Ron was united in marriage to Jane Frances Amfahr on June 11, 1957, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. The couple made their home in Jesup.

He was a "craftsman" with many different talents. He enjoyed creating works of art, especially through his woodworking. He created countless wood carvings and other works of art, focusing on each piece's uniqueness. He liked to fish, golf, and work on projects around the house. Ron also liked to read about history, especially the Civil War era, and was proud of being a licensed HAM Radio Operator. Ron was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Barnett of Jesup, IA; two sons, Richard (Beth) Barnett of Nisswa, MN, Rob (Kelly) Barnett of Cedar Falls, IA; two daughters, Diana (Tim) Kelly and Brenda Weber, all of Jesup, IA; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Clifford Barnett and J.D. Barnett; two sisters, Naomi Rutledge and Bertha Lawrence; and one son-in-law, Dale Weber.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is assisting the family with arrangements.