Ronald D. Johnson

May 1, 1927-October 30, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Ronald D. Johnson, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Western Home Communities-Thalman Square.

He was born May 1, 1927, in Alta, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Veryl (Coombs) Johnson. He married Barbara H. Meyer Feb. 11, 1950 in Ft. Dodge. She died August 27, 1999. He then married Lucille M. Krejchi November 15, 2002. She died October 15, 2020. Ron graduated from Fairview Consolidated School in Alta and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Farm Operations from Iowa State University in 1950. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a Professional Farm Manager and Rural Appraiser and Real Estate Broker. He was owner/CEO of Midland Farm Management from 1977-1990 and then was with Hertz Farm Management from 1991 until his retirement in 1994. Ron was a Cubmaster and leader in the Boy Scouts, member of , served as President of the Iowa Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, member of the Waterloo Rotary Club from 1969-2015, and a member of St. Timothys United Methodist Church.

Survived by: two sons, Barry (Elva) Johnson of Black Hawk, CO and Scott (Gayle) Johnson of Rochester, MN; two daughters, Amy (Doug) Infelt of Coralville and Andrea (Vince) Johnson of Longmont, CO; two step sons, Dave (Joni) Krejchi of Cedar Falls and Dan (Laura) Krejchi of Waukee; two step daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Schriever of Plymouth, MN and Susan (Jeff) Espinosa of Ankeny; ten grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and seven step great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Mark Johnson; sister, Katherine Laursen and brother, Carrol Johnson.

Services 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.