Ronald D. Shaw

(1941-2020)

Ronald Dale Shaw, age 78, of Waverly, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after battling lymphoma.

Ron was born on November 2, 1941, rural Manchester, Iowa, the son of James and Dorothy (Diercksen) Shaw. He attended Silver Creek No. 7 school until the seventh grade. His family then moved to Masonville, Iowa, and he later graduated from Manchester High School. After high school Ron worked for a local farmer before becoming a Dairy Herd Improvement Supervisor for DHIA in Delaware County. In 1963, Ron entered the United States Air Force during Vietnam serving at Danang Air Force Base 35th Air Police Squad with his dog Christiana. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon returning to the United States, Ron went to work as an ABS Representative in Gilbertville, Iowa. On January 14, 1978, Ron was united in marriage to Jean Senst at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, Iowa. The couple would make their home in rural Waverly, Iowa, where Ron would continue working as an ABS Representative and also as a cattle and row crop farmer.

Ron was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and the Hy Vee Coffee Group. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron also enjoyed caring for his cows, sharing the farm and its livestock with city folk, taking pictures, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, fishing, hunting, and gardening.

Ron's memory is honored by: his wife Jean Shaw of Waverly; son, Michael (Jennifer) Shaw of Fort Collins, Colorado; four daughters, Laura (Scott) Thompson of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Lindsey (Joel) Baskett of Waverly, Rebecca (Luke) Bond of Waverly, and Jordyn Shaw of Waverly; thirteen grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jerry Williams of Marion, Iowa. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lynda Williams.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Wearing a mask and social distancing is recommended. Memorials may be directed to Iowa Public Radio or Iowa Public Television and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187.