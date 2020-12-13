Ronald Daniel Eckerman

August 1, 1942-December 11, 2020

Ronald Daniel Eckerman, age 78, died on December 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, after an 8-year courageous battle against multiple myeloma.

He was born in Cresco, Iowa on August 1, 1942, to Donald and Marybelle Eckerman, the second oldest of eleven children. He grew up on a farm west of Cresco and attended the nearby one-room country school, Saratoga #6. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cresco in 1960 and earned a BA in Business from the University of Northern Iowa. Ron served in the U.S. Army, with stations in Hawaii and Laos. He married Carol (Kuhn) on July 23, 1966, the beginning of 54 years of partnership and laughter. His career at John Deere began in 1960; most of the years were spent as a supervisor at the Engine Works, where he was known as "The Silver Fox," and he retired in 2001.

Ron was incredibly hard working and fiercely independent. He would never hire someone to do something that he could do himself. He was known for a sharp sense of humor and detailed story-telling, often interrupted by his own laughter. He could frequently be found at home riding or repairing his tractors or tinkering with a fix-it project. A farmer at heart, he could never have too many trees, plants, or flowers. Ron loved Buddy Holly, Mustangs, Civil War history, ice cream, and a good, hot cup of coffee. Most of all, he loved his family unconditionally and served as a rock of stability and support for each of his family members.

He leaves his wife Carol; daughter Lori (Eckerman) Eigen, her husband Tony, and her children Amelia and Sophia of Oak Park, IL; daughter Julia Eckerman, her children Haley Eckerman of Stephenville, Texas, and Aleah Eckerman of Waterloo; son Jeff Eckerman of Las Vegas, NV; and daughter Jennifer (Eckerman) Yarger, her husband Steven, and children Leo and William Ronald of San Francisco, CA; great grandsons Cayden and Damion; four brothers, Mike (Gail) Eckerman of Rochester, Minn., Terry Eckerman of Cresco, Leo Eckerman of Chetek, Wisc., and Joe (Joyce) Eckerman of O'Fallon, Ill., four sisters, Jean (Gene) Herring of Marion, Ann (Mike) Gunzel of Lee's Summit, Mo., Joan (Michael) Kramer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mary (Mike) Otis of Polk City, and Cynthia (David) Lamfers of Des Moines.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Cresco. Full military rites will be conducted at the gravesite by the Cresco American Legion Post 135, American Legion Riders, VFW Post 4561. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Queen of Peace website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice (https://www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate), the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org), or the Mayo Clinic for cancer research (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC)

