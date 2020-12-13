Menu
Ronald D. Eckerman
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Ronald Daniel Eckerman

August 1, 1942-December 11, 2020

Ronald Daniel Eckerman, age 78, died on December 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family, after an 8-year courageous battle against multiple myeloma.

He was born in Cresco, Iowa on August 1, 1942, to Donald and Marybelle Eckerman, the second oldest of eleven children. He grew up on a farm west of Cresco and attended the nearby one-room country school, Saratoga #6. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cresco in 1960 and earned a BA in Business from the University of Northern Iowa. Ron served in the U.S. Army, with stations in Hawaii and Laos. He married Carol (Kuhn) on July 23, 1966, the beginning of 54 years of partnership and laughter. His career at John Deere began in 1960; most of the years were spent as a supervisor at the Engine Works, where he was known as "The Silver Fox," and he retired in 2001.

Ron was incredibly hard working and fiercely independent. He would never hire someone to do something that he could do himself. He was known for a sharp sense of humor and detailed story-telling, often interrupted by his own laughter. He could frequently be found at home riding or repairing his tractors or tinkering with a fix-it project. A farmer at heart, he could never have too many trees, plants, or flowers. Ron loved Buddy Holly, Mustangs, Civil War history, ice cream, and a good, hot cup of coffee. Most of all, he loved his family unconditionally and served as a rock of stability and support for each of his family members.

He leaves his wife Carol; daughter Lori (Eckerman) Eigen, her husband Tony, and her children Amelia and Sophia of Oak Park, IL; daughter Julia Eckerman, her children Haley Eckerman of Stephenville, Texas, and Aleah Eckerman of Waterloo; son Jeff Eckerman of Las Vegas, NV; and daughter Jennifer (Eckerman) Yarger, her husband Steven, and children Leo and William Ronald of San Francisco, CA; great grandsons Cayden and Damion; four brothers, Mike (Gail) Eckerman of Rochester, Minn., Terry Eckerman of Cresco, Leo Eckerman of Chetek, Wisc., and Joe (Joyce) Eckerman of O'Fallon, Ill., four sisters, Jean (Gene) Herring of Marion, Ann (Mike) Gunzel of Lee's Summit, Mo., Joan (Michael) Kramer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mary (Mike) Otis of Polk City, and Cynthia (David) Lamfers of Des Moines.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Cresco. Full military rites will be conducted at the gravesite by the Cresco American Legion Post 135, American Legion Riders, VFW Post 4561. The funeral mass will be live streamed on the Queen of Peace website, www.queenofpeaceparish.net. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice (https://www.cvhospice.org/get-involved/donate), the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org), or the Mayo Clinic for cancer research (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC)

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Service
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Ron and I share so many memories from childhood. Once when we had lunch together as adults he remarked that we were lucky to get out of childhood alive. I agreed.
Chuck Eckerman
January 24, 2021
I am truly sorry about your loss! Ron was a wonderful man whom I had a great admiration for. He and I shared many wonderful conversations at the Engine Works for over 25 years and I will always remember those times. Again, my deepest sympathies to the entire Eckerman family.
Dave Eck
December 18, 2020
Joe and Joyce Eckerman We will miss the many laughs and great stories as well as our trips around the country. Always had a great time with Ron and Carol. The depth of our loss is hard to measure but I am sure he would like us to keep on enjoying life in his memory.
Joe and Joyce Eckerman
December 15, 2020
It is with heavy heart that Mike and I send our condolences to Ron´s loving and supportive family, Carol, Lori, Julie, Jeff,Jennifer and all Ron and Carol´s beautiful grandchildren. Mike and I can´t be with you during this time of grief, but know we are in spirit. Ron was truly one of a kind. His easy wit and infectious laugh will always be a precious memory. Rest in peace Ron in your final home. Love you. Mike and Ann (Eckerman)Gunzel
Mike and Ann (Eckerman) Gunzel
December 14, 2020
Will remember the long talks we had on the telephone, and yes, he always had a story and would laugh as he told it. He really enjoyed the antics of all the people around him. Will miss him dearly. Love, Jeannie
Gene & Jean Herring
December 13, 2020
Mark and I were so sad to hear about Ron´s passing. He was such a nice person and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family.
Jeanne and Mark Little
December 13, 2020
Our hearts go out to you at this great loss to your and the greater family. Uncle Ron was truly one of the best.
Cathy & Ronnie Woodruff
December 13, 2020
Caroline Francis
December 13, 2020
Farewell Uncle Ron, give a hug to Dad and Joe for me. We’ll miss that smile and sense of humor. Especially loved the comment about your laughing mid-story. That brought a smile to my face. Trusting that the Lord has a beautiful restored Mustang awaiting your arrival. Love to you Aunt Carol and my cousins from Mike & Theresa Kuhn and our family.
Michael Kuhn
Family
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Carole you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Merryl Turner
December 13, 2020
Condolences to all of the Eckerman family. Ron fought a hard battle and always seemed to take the time to talk with friends and family. He will be remembered by many and I am sure will bring smiles to faces as they remember him. Thinking of you all during this time.
Dennis and Joni Phillips
December 13, 2020
