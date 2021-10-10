Menu
Ronald L. Lompe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Ronald L. Lompe

June 28, 1938-October 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Ronald L. Lompe, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. He was born June 28, 1938, in Waterloo the son of Alfred J. and Edna Zeilinger Lompe, Sr. He was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo West High School, graduated from Waldorf Lutheran College with an AA degree and, Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science

Ron was a Funeral Director for 53 years, receiving his license in 1963. He managed Chapel of Memories Funeral Home and continued to manage Parrott & Wood and Chapel of Memories Funeral Home when they merged in 1967, until it was sold, and continued to work there until 2006. He also had served with the Waterloo Police Reserve for 17 years as a receiving Lieutenant, and as a Purchasing Agent for the city of Waterloo.

He was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church.

Ron enjoyed antique cars, Lionel electric trains, and was Past President of the Cedar Valley Antique Auto Club of America

Survived by: two sisters-in-law, Betty Lompe of Waterloo, Doris Lompe of rural Jesup; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Linda Davis of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Marlys Towne, Roberta Kinsdahl and Gloria Jean Lompe; two brothers, Alfred Lompe, Jr. and Richard Lompe; and a niece, Pamela (Towne) Smith.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Trinity American Lutheran Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W 4th St, Waterloo, IA 50702; Wartburg Theological Seminary 333 Wartburg Pl, Dubuque, IA 52003; or Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA 50701.

Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Oct
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity American Lutheran Church
IA
Oct
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Trinity American Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Ron was a neighbor and was buddies with my brother. He was a people person. I was 4 years younger and they would let me tag along sometimes. I talked him into singing at my wedding. I have lots of good memories of him.
Sam Olson
October 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss . As a young man I meet Ron while working with my dad Norman Weidman at Jones DX Service Station. Ron was with the auxiliary police department an my dad an Ron became good friends always joking around regardless when in life up till the time dad died they seen each other at funerals. Ron was a honest and great person and I am glad to have been his friend.
John Weidman
Other
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Ron will never be forgotten. I have known him all my life through my parents Harold and Betty Metzger and the antique cars. He would give my brother and i rides in his cars, tell us jokes. I had to be his #1. He would ask me if I was his #1 everytime he saw me. When he said he was coming to my first wedding He told me that when i walked down the isle with my dad i had to spot him and let him know with a smile he was still my #1 or he was going to step on the back of my dress until i told him that he was still #1. (He got his smile that day) He was so nice and goofy. There will never be another Ron Lompe.
Michele Busch
Friend
October 10, 2021
