Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald E. Nanke
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East High SchoolEast High School

Ronald E. Nanke

October 1, 1935-February 17, 2021

We are confident we have angels watching over us and on February 17, 2021, our hero on earth joined the ranks of angels above.

Whether you knew him as Ron, Bud or Rondo; Dad was special to everyone who knew him. He was the most positive, friendly, compassionate and happy person you could ever meet.

He is survived by his 3 children- Kristen Nanke (New Hampton), Karmen Schwake (Cedar Falls), Kent (Erin) Nanke (Johnston), 8 grandkids, sister Delores Petersen (Hudson) and twin brother's Larry Nanke (Waterloo) and Loren Nanke (Ocala, FL) and a special lady Peggy Manning (Bonita Springs, FL). Dad also had a special place in his heart for his nieces, nephews as well as his wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins in Door County, WI.

Dad grew up at 900 Riehl Street in Waterloo, IA, graduating from East High School in 1953, where he played football, ran track and developed a love of sports. At a young age, his mom pushed him out the door to bag groceries at Big T's and Dad never missed a day of work in his life. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school where he played on the Air Force football team for a year. Dad worked in finance and sales for most of his working life and spent over 20 years at his dream job as Director of Field Services for the Iowa Auto Dealers Association.

Dad married Jan Nanke in 1963. Ron and Jan later divorced but always made their children the #1 priority in their lives. Ron's kids and grandkids were his pride and joy. He thought we were perfect and no one could tell him differently. He made each and every one of us feel loved and special. Dad was so proud of his 8 fantastic grandchildren: Karlianne (Schwake) Bruce, Zachary & Brianna Schwake; Connor & Kaiser Croell; and Madison, Austin & Kaitlyn Nanke. Whether it was sitting down to watch movies together, playing cards, helping with homework or sharing a joke or story, it was always a special time with Grandpa Ron.

One of the many things that remind us (and many of you) of dad was his love of horse races, crosswords, family, football, any and all sporting events, relaxing on the beach, golfing, and of course enjoying an ice-cold Limon and Coke.

We hope you'll take a minute to raise your glass to Rondo and celebrate a life of happiness and love.

We love you Dad and can't wait to see you on the flip side!


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
What a great tribute! I worked with Ron at IADA for many years. He was a joy to work with, partly because of his good humor, but also because he knew how put people at ease. He put me at ease, too, especially when we were "on the road" doing meetings. I'm sorry for your loss and I'm glad to have known him.
Martha Martell
Coworker
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results