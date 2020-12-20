Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Ronald Plum
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Ronald Plum

September 19, 1950-December 12, 2020

Ronald Plum, 70, of Waterloo, died Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital from complications of heart surgery. He was born Sept. 19, 1950 in Waterloo, son Albert & Marjorie (Weidman) Plum. He graduated from East High in 1968. He married Karen Adams in Dec. of 1969; they later divorced. Ron was an inspector at John Deere for many years and also owned & operated Plum's Auto during this time. Following retirement from Deere, he was able to focus all his attention to his business. Ron loved to ride his motorcycle, often attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He enjoyed hosting pool parties & was known for his 4th of July parties. Stock cars had been a big part of his life, both racing and working on them in the garage. Survived by 4 children, Carrie Peters, Jessica, David, & Dina Plum all of Waterloo; faithful companion, Teannie; 3 stepchildren, Jennifer, Jason & Billy Williams; 5 grandchildren, Korena (Jim) Zilinski, Cameron, Caden & Carsyn Peters, & Damar Wilson, 4 siblings, Becky (Keith) Braun of Cedar Falls, Dave (Audrey) Plum, Don (Lisa) Plum, & Virg (Nancy) Plum all of Waterloo & numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by his parents & infant brother, Jonathan. Private services will be held. A service recording will be available on the Kearns website. A Celebration to be held in 2021. Memorials to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
I remember playing at the parks for the Smith Reunions as kids. He and Judy (my sister) were the same age and graduated together. May you find comfort in your memories of a well- lived life. Sending you love sympathy.
Susan (Tomkins) Huebner
December 20, 2020
