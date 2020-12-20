Ronald Plum

September 19, 1950-December 12, 2020

Ronald Plum, 70, of Waterloo, died Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 at UnityPoint Health, Allen Hospital from complications of heart surgery. He was born Sept. 19, 1950 in Waterloo, son Albert & Marjorie (Weidman) Plum. He graduated from East High in 1968. He married Karen Adams in Dec. of 1969; they later divorced. Ron was an inspector at John Deere for many years and also owned & operated Plum's Auto during this time. Following retirement from Deere, he was able to focus all his attention to his business. Ron loved to ride his motorcycle, often attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He enjoyed hosting pool parties & was known for his 4th of July parties. Stock cars had been a big part of his life, both racing and working on them in the garage. Survived by 4 children, Carrie Peters, Jessica, David, & Dina Plum all of Waterloo; faithful companion, Teannie; 3 stepchildren, Jennifer, Jason & Billy Williams; 5 grandchildren, Korena (Jim) Zilinski, Cameron, Caden & Carsyn Peters, & Damar Wilson, 4 siblings, Becky (Keith) Braun of Cedar Falls, Dave (Audrey) Plum, Don (Lisa) Plum, & Virg (Nancy) Plum all of Waterloo & numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by his parents & infant brother, Jonathan. Private services will be held. A service recording will be available on the Kearns website. A Celebration to be held in 2021. Memorials to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com