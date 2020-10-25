Ret. USAF MSgt Ronald R. LaVelle

February 14, 1948 - October 20, 2020

Born Feb 14, 1948. Died Oct 20, 2020 at Camp Casey, South Korea, of heart failure. Ron was born in Belmond on Valentine's day, 1948, to Kenneth and Beth LaVelle. Feb 14 was also his parent's anniversary day. He was married in South Korea on Feb 14, 1988, and is survived by his wife Yong Hui and daughter Michelle of Sokcho, South Korea, and son Dave of Ft Worth, TX and Joe, their beloved Golden Retriever. Also survived by twin brother Bob of Waterloo, brothers Kent of Melbourne, Fl, Max (Laurie) of Monticello, MN, and Gehrig (Beth) of Cedar Falls, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Gaylord Johnson and nephew Brett LaVelle. Ron graduated from West High in 1966, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He was a career US Air Force veteran, retiring in 1989. He then completed his bachelor's degree at Peru State (NE) and earned a masters degree in counseling from Kearney State (NE). He taught and coached at Pawnee City, NE, and Nora Springs. He completed his second career in education as a school counselor for the US Department of Defense in Daegu, South Korea. Ron enjoyed traveling, reading, exercising, watching sports, the Green Bay Packers, and was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.