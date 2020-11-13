Menu
Ronald R. Steward

April 24, 1947-November 10, 2020

Ronald R. Steward, 73 of Mason City passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Ronald Russell Steward was born April 24, 1947 in Independence, Iowa, the son of Russell King and Ruth Lucille (Kennicott) Steward. He graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1965. Ron married Yvonne Hoye on July 13, 1968 in Mason City and the couple was blessed with three children, Chris, Renée and Chad. The family made their home in Mason City and though the couple later parted ways, they maintained a great friendship. Ron was a successful businessman, beginning his career at Sears, eventually went on to own and operate the Floor to Ceiling Store. Ron discovered his passion for land development, many of his projects can be seen throughout North Iowa.

Ron was a family man whose greatest joy was becoming a grandfather. He enjoyed time spent with his family at sporting events, activities, Mason City Hockey Association and was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan. Ron enjoyed trips to the casino in his mustang convertible, dancing, always ready for a party and could cheer anyone up with his smile. Ron's friends were irreplaceable and many of them became family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Chris (Bayne) Steward, Renee Steward and Chad Steward all of Waddell, AZ; grandchildren, Samantha and Curtis Steward, Cambry Rattay and Spencer Weaver; companion, Janet Sampson; best friend, Steven Clausen; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Russell and Ruth and his brother, Roger Steward.

"I couldn't be good if I would and I wouldn't be good if I tried" - Ronnie

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
We are so sorry to hear of Ron's passing. He was such a great guy and an amazing friend to Bill. Together Ron, Steve and Bill enjoyed many up north fishing trips and he will be greatly missed. Sending prayers and virtual hugs to all Ron's loved ones.
Bill and Terri Fitzgerald
November 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family. I will always remember the fun times we had and the great, mischievous smile!!
Judy Siesseger
November 13, 2020
I was served to hear of Ron´s passing. I had know him for years. He always has a big smile & time to chat. His eyes shown with joy in conversation with him. My heart felt sympathy to the family. Your dear memories will keep him alive in your hearts forever.
Dixie Jellum
November 12, 2020
Just told about Ron's passing and prayers go out to family. He was an ex neighbor and remained a friend. So sad to hear about this.
Judi Mulkins
November 12, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to read about Ron this morning! My deepest sympathy to the entire Stewart family. I so enjoyed knowing Ron. He bent over backwards to make sure things were just right in our new town home. We had so many great conversations during that time, recalling fun hockey memories! I know he will be missed by many! A wonderful person
Alan Leonard Steckman
November 12, 2020