Ronnie Joseph Niedermann

November 30, 1951-September 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Ronnie Joseph Niedermann was born November 30, 1951 in Waterloo, IA: the son of Vern and Marvene (Cavanaugh) Niedermann. He attended school in Reinbeck and graduated from high school in Dunkerton. Ronnie also attended Kaplan. He married Julie Webber Johnson March 2, 1991 at Lighthouse Fellowship Free Methodist Church in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on October 16, 2013. Ronnie was owner/operator as a semi driver, an instructor at Hawkeye Tech, and the business owner of RJN Firearms. He was a collector of collectibles and a big Green Bay Packers fan. Ronnie enjoyed fishing and cooking and was a Shriner member. Ronnie was adventurous exploring new things and new ways to make money. He was a social butterfly and was a great organizer. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Bennington in rural Dunkerton.

Ronnie passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and a step-daughter, Shelly Usher. Ronnie is survived by his step-children, Tonia (Greg) Poterack and Andy (Ashley) Johnson; four grandchildren: Mitchell Poterack, Drew Eyestone, Kelsie Eyestone and Luke Johnson; a sister, Jerilyn (Frank) Strelow of Waterloo; two brothers: Gene (Jan) Niedermann of Dunkerton and Craig (Pat) Niedermann of Reinbeck and several nieces and nephews

Memorials may be directed to family. Visitation and service will be casual attire. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Parrott & Wood from 9:00 - 10:30 AM. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Parrott & Wood at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Reinbeck Cemetery. A luncheon will be held after the burial at the Elmwood Park in Reinbeck. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com