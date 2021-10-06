Rosalea T. Schmelzer

April 4, 1937-October 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Rosalea T. Schmelzer, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Pinnacle Place Specialty Care.

She was born April 4, 1937 in Gilbertville, daughter of Frank and Josephine Arend Schares. She married Alfred Schmelzer on October 20, 1958.

Rosalea's employment was in customer check-out for 24 years with K-Mart and 17 years with Wal-Mart, before retiring. She had a special love for her grandchildren. She collected baskets and angels, and was active with the Blessed Sacrament Quilters

Survivors include: her husband; two sons, Jeff Schmelzer of Tampa, Fla., and Tim Schmelzer of Manchester; two grandchildren, Jacob Schmelzer and Hanna Schmelzer; one sister, Florence Dittmer of Waterloo; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Schares of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: five brothers, Norbert (Leona) Schares, Louis (Maxine) Schares, Jerome (Marie) Dittmer, Kenneth (Marlys) Schares, Adam Schares; six sisters, Henrietta (Fred) Simons, Teddy (Howard) Breyfogle, Blanche (Ben) Schmitz, Rita (Clement) Michels, Sister Nobert Marie Schares, SSND, and Agnes (Hank) Schnelle; and one brother-in-law, Al Dittmer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday, October 7, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com