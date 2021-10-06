Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosalea T. Schmelzer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Rosalea T. Schmelzer

April 4, 1937-October 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Rosalea T. Schmelzer, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Pinnacle Place Specialty Care.

She was born April 4, 1937 in Gilbertville, daughter of Frank and Josephine Arend Schares. She married Alfred Schmelzer on October 20, 1958.

Rosalea's employment was in customer check-out for 24 years with K-Mart and 17 years with Wal-Mart, before retiring. She had a special love for her grandchildren. She collected baskets and angels, and was active with the Blessed Sacrament Quilters

Survivors include: her husband; two sons, Jeff Schmelzer of Tampa, Fla., and Tim Schmelzer of Manchester; two grandchildren, Jacob Schmelzer and Hanna Schmelzer; one sister, Florence Dittmer of Waterloo; and one sister-in-law, Arlene Schares of Waterloo; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: five brothers, Norbert (Leona) Schares, Louis (Maxine) Schares, Jerome (Marie) Dittmer, Kenneth (Marlys) Schares, Adam Schares; six sisters, Henrietta (Fred) Simons, Teddy (Howard) Breyfogle, Blanche (Ben) Schmitz, Rita (Clement) Michels, Sister Nobert Marie Schares, SSND, and Agnes (Hank) Schnelle; and one brother-in-law, Al Dittmer.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be Thursday, October 7, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Oct
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Oct
8
Service
10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I worked with Rosie for years at Kmart she was very friendly to everyone!Rosie was dedicated to her jobs at Kmart&Walmart.Say hi to the other Kmart people that have passed on to eternity in Heaven Rosie, will miss you!
Cheryl Weires
October 9, 2021
Jeff sorry for your loss
Duane Peterson
October 6, 2021
Condolences to the Schmelzer family, so sorry for your loss
Chris and Christine Ramanauskas
Friend
October 6, 2021
Rose would probably not remember me, but I remember her. I worked at Kmart in 1984. She was our head cashier. She was sweet and kind and always made me smile. I enjoyed seeing her at Walmart as well. You have my sympathy and prayers at this time. God bless.
Lori Dove
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results