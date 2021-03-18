Rosalie Ann Brase

PLAINFIELD-Rosalie Ann Brase, 88, of Plainfield, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187