Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Rosalie Ann Brase
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Rosalie Ann Brase

PLAINFIELD-Rosalie Ann Brase, 88, of Plainfield, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly
218 2nd St. SE , P.O. Box 215, Waverly, IA
Mar
20
Service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas
1760 130th Street, Plainfield, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann Morris
March 23, 2021
