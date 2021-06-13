Rosalie Dorothy (Magee) Tisue

February 11, 1929-June 10, 2021

DENVER–Rosalie Dorothy (Magee) Tisue, passed away Thursday, June 10, at the Denver Sunset Home at the age of 92.

She was born to Alfred and Dorothy Cummings Magee on February 11, 1929 in Waterloo. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1949. On November 5, 1949 she married Harry Drake Tisue in Albia. He proceeded her in death on January 14, 2007.

Rosalie and Harry made their home in Evansdale and Dunkerton. After retirement they spent their winters in Texas and Florida. She loved picking up seashells and had a large collection. She was a crafter and doodler, making many crochet items and greeting cards. She also loved gardening and her flower beds.

Survivors include: five sons, Dave and Deb Tisue of Elberon, Dan Tisue of Evansdale, Dwight and Carol Tisue of Raymond, Darcy and Nickie Ann Tisue of North Richland Hills, Texas and Darin and Mandy Tisue of Dunkerton; two daughters, Denna and Gordon Magee of Andover, Minnesota and Dawn Tisue of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Massey of Twenty Nine Palms, California; a brother, Ron Magee of Janesville, Wisconsin; and a sister-in-law, Velma Tisue of Sumner.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter-in-law, Sue Tisue; and a brother, Robert Magee.ue

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.